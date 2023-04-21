El cura Grassi se recibió de abogado en la cárcel

Preso en Campana, e cura Julio Grassi se recibió de abogado al cumplir casi dos tercios de la pena. Ahora junto a su letrado , Grassi tendrá mayores herramientas para solicitar su libertad condicional. Recordemos que el cura condenado por pedófilo fue suspendido de sus hábitos por parte de la Santa Sede en Roma, después de muchos años de proteccción. A Grassi lo condenó la justicia pero nada hubiera prosperado sin las cámaras ocultas de Telnoche Investga. En ese entonces , la investigación periodística estuvo liderada por Miriam Lewin.