El dardo picante de Longobardi a González Oro por viejas disputas

El conductor de Radio Rivadavia relató una anécdota vieja.

“Oscar González Oro debería contar sobre su relación con Julio De Vido”, lanzó Marcelo Longobardi en el pase con Jony Viale por radio Rivadavia, después de contar cómo se reía el Negro Oro en una reunión con De Vido y Néstor Kirchner en la que Longobardi se fue dando un portazo.

Todo comenzó cuando Ariel Tarico estaba imitando a Oro y la columnista de espectáculos le preguntó con malicia cómo estaba la relación entre ellos. (Ver minuto 12 del video)

“Cuando me echaron (de Radio 10) festejaron. ‘Las mañanas son nuestras’ decían”, recordó Longobardi sobre González Oro. Y agregó: “Esa radio fue comprada para echarme. Todo se callaron la boca cuando me echaron. González Oro, Feinmann, y tantos otros”.