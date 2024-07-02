El dato increíble de la motosierra: casi la mitad de los empleados públicos votaron a Milei

Más del 40 % lo hicieron pese a que les avisó que iban a comenzar los despedidos. Hay precupación por la desocupación.

El sidicalista Rodolfo Aguiar (ATE) contó que existe un estudio que estableción que un 48% de empleados del estado votó a Javier Milier, pese a que todo el tiempo les avisó lo que iba a ocurrir , es decir una ola de despidos. El topo del estado viene pasando la motosierra sin contmplaciones, al punto de despedir a una bióloga prestigiosa del hospital del hospital Posadas , quien venía desarrollando una investigación de pacientes de leucemia y linfoma.

Debe ser una e las pocas cosas que en lso primeros seis meses de gobierno, dijo que iba a hacer y ejecutó. Hubo más de 17 mil despidos en el estado desde que asumió Milei. Cerró TELAM como un simbolo , aunque la temrinó reconvirtiendo en una agencia de publicidad de propaganda del estado.

Milel categorizó al estado como una “organización criminal”, y fiel a ese slogan impuso ua mano dura , sin contemplación. El plan original de la Ley Bases implicaba la privatización de varias empresas públicas estratégicas, como Aerolíneas, lo que a la vez iba a producir otra capa importante de despidos. El plan solo se demoró aguardando mejor momento político.

los despdos en la esferea pública van habilitando acciones similares en intensidad en el ámbito privado. Parates en plantas , retiros voluntarios en sectores como las automotrices o la construcción, son varaibles preocupantes.

La victoria de Milei en la segunda vuelta frente a Massa , tuvo sustento desde el masivo apoyo de sectores bajos , de la economía informal o jovenes desencantados. En todo caso, un 2 de julio que se conmemora el Día Mundial de Ovni , lo peor que se puede hacer desde el poensamiento crítico es pensar que aquel 19 d enoviembre del 2023, no aterrizó un marciano al sistema político sino un emergante de mucha bronca , confusión y expectativas.