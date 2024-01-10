El debate en Diputados otra vez se llenó de chicanas, debates políticos y tuvo pocos aportes

La mayoría de los legisladores K y de la izquierda no preguntaron y lanzaron consignas políticas.

La segunda jornada de debate en la Cámara de Diputados por la ley Omnibus mostraron una cara similar al primer día: demasiadas chicanas y discursos políticos, especialmente de los legisladores kirchneristas y de izquierda, y escasos aportes para tratar de mejorar la redacción de la ley.

Los escándalos otra vez se destacaron en la jornada de este martes. Una discusión entre Leandro Santoro y el ministro del Interior Guillermo Francos fue uno de los segmentos más vistos en las redes sociales.  “Usted me falta el respeto”, lanzó Francos cuando se estaba yendo. Santoro lo acusó de irse antes para llegar a un almuerzo.

También hubo un cruce picante entre Nicolás Del Caño y  José Luis Espert. El legislador habló 13 minutos, ocho más de lo pautado, y no hizo una sola pregunta.

El diputado de izquierda también se cruzó con Francos. “Usted no tiene 14 millones de votos asi que no representa a los trabajadores”, le respondió el ministro.

Pese a todo, el Gobierno comienza a ver un escenario favorable para que la ley Omnibus pueda ser aprobada en Diputados y pase al Senado. Para eso falta.