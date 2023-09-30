El Debate presidencial en una oportunidad de oro para Massa y Burllich

Muchos consultores afirman que por primera vez un Debate presidencial podría se decisivo ante la paridad del segundo puesto.

Santiago del Estero podría ser el despertar de Patricia. Quizás su ultima oportunidad hasta en una semanas llegar a la verdad de los votos. Su campaña pos PASO ha sido deslucida , como desgánica.  Tras una sangrienta batalla interna frente a Larreta , la radiografía electoral le mostró la triste realidad de haberse quedado como una tercera expectante en la discusión presidencial.

Según dicen en su entorno, el Debate es su oportunidad de oro para recuperar centralidad anti kirchnerista y a la vez “racionalidad : ante los planteos estrafalarios del libertario León. Mas que todo esto , los debates son una apalancamiento anímico, es poco probable explicar argumentos estrafalarios como un Ministerio de la Felicidad. El apellido Cristina y la palabra inflación estarán en su partitura. Por eso quizás apeló con desesperación en la ultimas semanas a eslóganes como el de una cárcel que se llame como la ex presidente.

Mientras , Sergio Massa es todo lo contrario a Patricia. Con una realidad adversa : casi hiper y dólar en subida permanente, sus convicciones de seguir adelante son motivo de admiración hasta para sus detractores. Si logra entrar al balotaje se quemarán muchos manuales de consultores.  Atrás de su experiencia de campañas está el catalán , Antoni Gutiérrez-Rubí, quien está instalado a su lado , haciendo magia con los números.

El Debate para Massa es de objetivo más directo: irá contra Patricia . Escucharemos seguramente el apellido Macri en varias de sus incursiones discursivas. Milei hoy cho es su objetivo inmediato. Se los vio a ambos con pactos tácitos de no agresión.

¿ Por qué podría ser decisivo para ambos esta performance ? Según la mayoría de los sondeos , hay una diferencia de uno o dos puntos , a favor de Massa, es decir quién entra en el balotaje es la llave intrigante del próximo 22 de octubre.

Si se toma, cómo espejos los dos Debates, que hubo hasta aquí  , esto es Vice y  a Jefes de gobierno, el presidencial debería ser un gol sin arquero para los sectores opositores . Sin embargo, la composición de una diagrama de elección de tres tercios, proyectan estrategias distintas de los oponente .

Los tiempos y el timing se  miden,  en este Debate presidencial hiper reglamentado,  como un insumo determinante. Milei es naturalmente mediático pero temen que su temperamento le juegue una mala pasada. Contención emocional esa que careció Marra , aunque en las redes aclamaron su sangre de Titán .

Como siempre ocurre,  este primer Super clásico de la democracia tendrá , al despertar del lunes, momentos emocionales que se verán cómo se traducen en las urnas. Al otro domingo habrá revancha en Derecho.

Horacio Caride

 

 

 