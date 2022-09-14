El día que el Rey Carlos III quiso visitar el Villa 20

Fuen cuando era Principe y visitó la Argentina en 1999. Menem había reconciliado a ambos países después de Malvinas.

Pocos lo recuerdan. Corría el último año del segundo gobierno de Carlos Menem, en la antesala de la exploción del 2001, y el hoy Rey de Inglaterra visitaba nuestro país , como parte del proceso de reconciliación después de la guerra de Malvinas.

Era Principe y se había separado de Ladi Di , en medio de un escándalo en l familia real. En ese contexto, viajó a la Argentina para hacer realciones diplomáticas y dar un placentero paseo. Su viaje tuvo muchas críticas y marchas en contra por el “imperio” británico y el recuerdo de nuestros héroes de Malvinas.

Quienes le armaron la agenda le sugirieron un baño de popularidad , visitando una de las villas más populosas como lo es la Villa 20 , en Lugano. La recorrida nunca se llegó a realizar debido a que la noche anterior , su anillo de seguridad había tenido mucho trabajo sacandolo a su majestad de un hotel céntrico donde manifestante contrariados lo estaban esperando.

Jorge Luis Tomé, cura de la parroquia en ese momento, respiró aliviado y delcaró:   ” me alegró de  la suspensión del programa en la Villa. Estamos en situaciones muy críticas como para prendernos a las ocurrencias de los gobernantes”, expresó.

En ese entonces era intendente de la ciudad , ¨Topadora¨ Dominguez  quien se habpia ganado ese mote por protagonizar violentos operativos contra asentamientos de barriadas pobres. L foto de la nota ilistra el momento ceremoioso donde también posaba el ex canciller, Torcuato Di Tella.

Esa foto fue remplazada por otra mansa y treanquila cuando Carlos visitó la granja ecologista del cantante Piero.

 