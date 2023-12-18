El día que Miel debió olvidarse de su prosapia bostera

Al presidente lo expusieron innecesariamente en una arena movediza de la interna xeneize. Encima a quien quiso favorecer faltó a las urnas.

¿Con qué necesidad el presidente , en medio de un plan severo de ajuste y de una desastre natural, sintió que era una obligación hacerse presente en la elección de Boca? Había que aguantar los trapos. Se sabía que el pacto de Acassuso tuvo una clausula traducida en te ayudo a llegar a la Rosada vos ayúdame a volver a Boca.

Este movido fin de semana, se comunicó la renuncia de dos funcionarios en el área de al Comunicación, con menos de una semana probando los escritorios. El consultor , Eduardo Roust (hombre de muchos años lidiar con la casta) adujo tiempos deshumanizantes de la era digital ,  para correrse del volcánico escenario de una interna en el área que ha dejado expuesto al sobrino del ministro de economía:  el estratega Santiago Caputo.

La realidad de la milanesa fue que cuando a Roust le preguntaron que opinaba sobre el fin de la pauta oficial para comunicar acciones de gobierno , su respuesta fue tajante: “un suicidio político”.

Mientras estaba en estos tironeos internos en el campo de la comunicación , nadie advirtió al primer mandatario que yendo a la Bombonera  caería en una trampa. No solo riesgoso desde su seguridad sino un mancha a su popularidad , recibiendo insultos de facciones de barras afines a Román Riquelme. Tampoco había que tener el teléfono de una agente de la AFI para saber que se corrió un riesgo innecesario.

 

Cuán hincha de Boca es el presidente sería materia de otro costal. Lo cierto es que en la historia de las elecciones de los clubes de fútbol , lo suyo figura como el segundo mandatario que fue a votar , involucrándose directamente con una campaña pelotera. El primero fue el conservador Agustín Pedro Justo, a quien nunca le interesó el fútbol pero si sus alcances de cercanía con las masas humildes.

Hay que remontarse a un Milei niño para registrar una foto de aquel niño , ya de melena, vistiendo una camiseta de Boca. Después , su vida futbolera pasó pos ser arquero profesional en Chacarita. Fue atn raro que lo putearan al votar como escucharlo decir en campaña que él prefería que Boca no ganara nunca más mientras manejara el club Riquelme.

El termómetro con parte de la parcialidad de la hinchada de Boca le ocasionó un desgaste evitable a Milei. Cuentan que llamó indignado a Macri para reclamarle por haberse ausentado del evento electoral ya que el ex presidente viajó raudamente a Arabia, por supuestos compromisos FIFA. Se fue sin votar,  ni siquiera por si mismo.

Fue raro verlo en el trayecto de una hora en pantalla , en dos acciones tan contrastantes como presidente. Primero votar camuflado con visera en las carpas de la Bombonera y paso siguiente , cumpliendo con su rol de jefe de estado , articulando ayuda logística con los afectados por el temporal en Bahía Blanca.

La Comunicación cuando se tiende como una herramienta aislada de la acción política y el sentido común , corre serios riesgos de fracasar.