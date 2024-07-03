El día que Ritondo no aguantó a Milei

Cuenta la historia que cuando Milei era diputado lo quiso conocer a Crstian R. Este lo recibió a desgano y cuando vo las caracteristicas del personaje, encontró una treta para sacárselo de encima.¿ Qué hizo? La llamó a la diputada Pro, Silvia Lospenatto , a su despacho y depués la dejó a ella a cargo de la reunión. Un desplante diplomático. El tiempo pasó y Milei , nunca rencoroso, eligió a la diputada como principal interlocutora con la LLA.