El Dibu actúa en una publicidad con una estrella del heavy

El Dibu Martinez no tiene techo en todo lo que genera. Ahora aparece en una publicidad de su club inglés, el Aston Villa, junto al emblemático Ozzy Osbourne, líder de Black Sabbath. La original publicidad tiene como objetivo presentar la nueva camiseta del club de Birmingham, donde brilla el Dibu.

 

 