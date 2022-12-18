El Dibu hizo la ultima de una red de cábalas antes de la gran final

Fue la cara de la previa en la conferencia de prensa. Qué hicieron los hinchas cabuleros.

Al igual que en la Copa América o la final con Italia, Dibu Martinez fue enviado a hablar en presentación de sus compañeros. Pero carisma y creencia ganadora.  Se acordó de sus humildes comienzos y aseguró que el equipo nacional dejará todo y más frente a Francia.

El Dibu es el jugador cábala de la Selección . Atajó dos penales clave frente a Países Bajos que permitieron seguir vivos en el Mundial de Qatar. En uno de ellos apeló a todas sus cábalas.

Los argentinos en general viene apelando a distintas cábalas como sentarse en el mismo sillon , usar la misma remera o relacionar fechas y extrañas coincidencias.

Otro punto sensible ha sido escaparle a los mufas. Los políticos se han chicaneado sobre ese aspecto. Macri salió al cruce de quienes lo tildaron de tal condición y recordó que su Boca había tenido mucha suerte , ademas de buen juego, para obtener la etapa de oro que tuvo.

Mientras , Alberto decidió no aceptar la invitación para ir a la final por miedo de ser tildado de mufa si las cosas no van bien. No digamos que cosas, por cábala.

 