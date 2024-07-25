El Dipy hizo su descargo ante la polémica y Baby le salió a pegar

El gobierno dio marcha atrás a su nombramiento en Cultura. Qué dijo el cantante anti k.

El cantante de cumbia “El Dipy” rompió el silencio y dijo que “quizás” se trató de “una opereta”.

Durante una entrevista radial, para justificar por qué no hizo mención al rumor de su designación, indicó que las últimas horas las tuvo ocupadas en sus shows y en sus gira por el país. Y enfatizó: “La verdad, no me han llamadono me han ofrecido nada, no se nadano tengo ningún cargo en ningún área de ningún lado del Gobierno“.

Sin embargo, la noticia corrió fuerte en usinas de redes adherente al oficialismo, como también entre sus retractores que opinaron que con esa idea Karina se estaba extralimitando. Ocurre que la hermana del presidente manejará el área de Cultura, una atribución que suma a su amplia cartera de manejos dentro de la Rosada.

Baby hizo un fuerte editorial apenas surgieron los rumores. “Dipy es un personaje que da casta”, acotó.

 

 