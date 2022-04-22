El Dipy fue a buscar a Azzaro y tuvo que intervenir la Policía

El periodista habría discutido con la ex mujer del cantante.

Papito mañana te voy a buscar al canal porque sos tan cagón que te fuiste rajando”, había advertido El Dipy luego de una supuesta pelea entre Flavio Azzaro y Mariana Diarco, ex pareja del cantante. Y cumplió.

Esta mañana El Dipy se hizo presente en el edificio de Crónica TV, intentó increpar a Azzaro y debió ser desalojado por efectivos policiales. “¡Ya te voy a cruzar, te lo juro!”, disparó.

En enero de este año, Diarco renunció al canal luego de que Azzaro fuera noticia (una vez más) por su análisis y comentarios homofóbicos a la hora de cubrir la noticia policial del ataque a un bar de la comunidad LGBT+.

Esta semana se volvieron a cruzar en la puerta del canal. “¿No te echaron todavía?’ me preguntó y se metió al canal”, contó Mariana Diarco en Intrusos: “Es una rata, no tiene responsabilidad ni empatía”, agregó. 

En el mismo programa, Azzaro habló a través de un mensaje de un audio grabado: “Me enteré después, es adedre para obtener un beneficio”. 