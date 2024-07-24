¿El Dipy se bajó o lo bajaron?: al final no será asesor en el área de Cultura

Iba a cobrar más de 1 millón para “impulsar” a artistas emergentes.

David Martínez, más conocido como El Dipy,  finalmente no será asesor de la secretaría de Cultura. El rumor se había instalado en las últimas horas. Iba a asesorar en un proyecto vinculado a artista emergentes. Es más, se habló de la cifra que iba a cobrar. Pero todo quedó en la nada.

Desde la Secretaría de Cultura dicen que “no va a formar parte del área”. El músico, en tanto, salió a decir que nunca le ofrecieron nada.

El cantante fue candidato a intendente de La Matanza. No le fue mal pero estuvo muy lejos de incomodar a Fernando Espinoza. Luego de las elecciones, se corrió de los canales de TV y volvió a enfocare en su carrera artística.

Baby Etchecopar se indignó ante los rumores que lo ubicaban al Dipy como asesor en Cultura.