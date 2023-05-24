El Dipy y su aporte de la cumbia Libertaria

El cantante de la cumbia villera fue presentado como la carta ganadora en La Matanza. Un producto mediático con llegada a las barriadas populares.

¿Puede generar una sorpresa política , en La Matanza, un cantante de cumbia villera rescatado por sectores hastiados de discursos  de los políticos tradicionales? Milei lo eligió para dar esa pelea, quizás de sus fichas sueltas , el más parecido en como busca vincularse con lo público.

Con Milei empatizaron  siendo invitados habituales de la conductora Viviana Canosa , cuando estaba en el canal América. Desde allí compartieron agenda de la retórica “dinamita”. En el caso del el Dipy siempre enfatizó sus críticas a el kirchnerismo. Vivi sería otra invitada a componer listas electorales del espacio.

El mandamás libertario sabe que la pelea en ese distrito será con el peronismo que mas allá del deterioro social y el aumento de la pobreza, sigue teniendo una maquinaria aceitada en lo electoral . Por eso , al darle la bienvenida  Milei predijo que con el Dipy podrían dejar terceros al FdT.

Sectores del peronismo matancero subestimaron el ingreso del famoso a las lides políticas. El voto joven puede ser otros de los objetivos en la elección del cumbiero de gorra. La cumbia y el trap penetran como reguero de pólvora en sectores juveniles humildes. Si bien la cumbia no llega al altar de la revista Time, que ha reconocido al trapero argentino Bizarrap, como uno de los principales líderes de las nuevas generaciones, la música que hace el Dipy es autóctona y representativa de muchos pibes sin horizontes a la vista .

Sin embargo sus letras musicales, no vuelcan contenidos políticos sociales transformadores, sino que pintan la vida como una joda permanente, donde hay que vivir el momento. Par-Tuz a , una de sus canciones más populares. Dicen en un tramo:

Ya no tengo excusasHay que sanar la heridaFumo y chupo con carpuza
Porque sé que vos me gorriás

Curiosa prosa de alguien que plantea desde sus rol ,ahora de candidato, una mano dura y seguridad .Se ve que el Dipy puede, como muchos otros en política, desdoblar sus personalidades. Uno pasando la gorra a sus seguidores cumbieros y otros en el relato mediático  ,en programas donde fustiga a los políticos chorros.

Su primer hit en la tele fue en Intratables cuando se cruzó con el periodista K, Diego Brancatelli. Luego logró un sitial en la mesa de Mirtha Legrand. Siempre narrado sus orígenes humildes, un relato de apariencia genuina , por eso de “que me van hablar a mi de pobres”. Llano, directo, provocativo. La fórmula del éxito para unos puntitos de rating . Prematuro para saber los alcances en las urnas.

 