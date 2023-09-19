El divorcio de un político que le habría costado USD 20 millones

En su columna del programa Odisea, el periodista Carlos Pagni se refirió al escandaloso divorcio de un ex intendente del Conurbano. “Pagó, aparentemente, 20 millones de dólares. Toda es plata negra, con lo cual es muy difícil de demostrar. Se habría abierto para eso una cuenta en Uruguay. La esposa le reclamaba 50 millones, pero se resignó a 20 millones. Hizo un buen negocio el marido”. contó Pagni con sumo cuidado.

Pero en la política todo saben a quién se refería. Los 20 millones de dólares habrían sido el precio del silencio. Por ahora, la ex mujer cumplió con sus promesas y sigue divirtiéndose en la TV.