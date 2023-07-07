Dale Gas: Se viene una foto complicada entre Alberto , Cristina y Massa

Será en la inauguración del gasoducto Néstor Kirchner. Se verán Massa, Cristina y Alberto. Habrá tensión en Salliqueló.

Una fuerte versión salió del seno político de Alberto . Dice que el presidente quedó impactado con la diatriba de Cristina en el último acto en Aeroparque y que amenaza con salirle a contestarle en la cara si esto se repitiera el próximo domingo con motivo de la inauguración del gasoducto Néstor Kirchner. Sabe que Cristina hubiera querido borrarlo del acto en Salliqueló, pero él hizo valer la formalidad de estado.

¿Será verdad que el presidente sin ejercicio, en la parte final de su mandato hará catarsis delante de la líder del kirchnerismo. Ver para creer. Es probable que la mise en scene este medianamente acordada tras los heridos del cierre de las listas.

Mientras tanto, para Sergio Massa será una prueba de fuego la foto . El ministro de económica y candidato casi indiscutido de Unión por la Patria (deberá dirimir una interna con Juan Grabois) , quiere proyectarse como el garante de que todo no explote antes de las PASO.

El gasoducto Néstor Kirchner es una mega obra de las más importantes construidas en los 40 años de democracia. Según estimaciones de autoridades de YPF dará una autonomía energética al país permitiendo un ahorro de 4200 millones de dólares por año de sustitución de importaciones de combustible. Son más de 500 km de gasoducto, en una obra que se utilizaron 47.700 caños , algo así como 4200 obeliscos. El faro de Vaca Muerta por primera vez hallaría un apalancamiento de creer en un buen rumbo ante la crisis.

Una de las particularidades del la localidad bonaerense de Salliqueló es que es muy apreciada por la gastronomía en el carneo de chanchos. En política , el peronismo viene sirviendo un plato descarnado de sus miserias no resueltas.

 