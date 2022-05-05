El Dr Alberto y el Multiverso de la Locura

Como en la película de Marvel, hay villanos y supuestas victimas. El final abierto.

Marvel estrena la nueva de la saga del Dr Strange. Su título sugerente “Multiverso de la locura”. Aplica, sin dudas, en la representación que tendría una ficción a la locura que atraviesa la interna del Frente de Todos.Esta novela mantiene en vilo al país en medio de una galopante inflación.

Nuestro protagonista, es doctor pero en Derecho. Disfrutaba de dar clases y comentar de a ratos la política, siendo una suerte de consultor del círculo Rojo, muy crítico de Cristina.. Un día Ella lo volvió a poner en agenda. Su moderación y llegada a ese público que la cancela por “Villana”, lo hacían al Doctor “Alverso”, el medium perfecto para ganar las elecciones y seguir con su plan estratégico.

El Multiverso  de Marvel es un mundo, con realidades paralelas, en los que un mismo personaje puede tener roles diferentes para enfrentar a su contrafigura de transfondos oscuros. ¿Cuánto se parece a esta aventura con la interna del Frente de Todos?

Alberto  vive al menos dos realidades paralelas. La de una economía doméstica que no arranca , sacudida por la nucleo duro inflacionario de los precios de la canasta básica de alimentos. La otra, que lo mantiene tan tenso como la primera, es como tomar desiciones que sean aceptadas por la vice presidenta , dueña del proyecto y de gran parte de los votos que lo llevaron a nuestro muchacho, de la película, a la Rosada.

Los hechiceros de la historia del Frente de Todos carecen de recursos para seguir vendiendo futuro. La reunión fallida de gabinete, fue un acting de Alberto para exponer un inventario de fuerzas. La frase del tucumano, Jefe de Gabinete, Juan Manzur, de “al que no le gusta que se vaya”, forma parte de la escenificación de una batalla que- en el mejor de los casos-, para el presidente está en una suerte de empate tóxico.

Hubo, en las últimas horas, una versión de ciertos facilitadores para que los adversarios se junten y pongan un piso de diálogo tras dos meses de no dirigirse la palabra. Dicen que Sergio Massa fracasó en el intento. Después, el titular de Diputados se encargó de desmentir que ni siquiera lo haya intentado. Como nos enseñó Don Corleone en el Padrino, si te dicen que son la prenda de la unidad , “ese es el traidor”.

Quienes lo frecuentan hablan de un presidente “tildado”, que no reacciona. Hasta faltó a una inauguración de una planta deVolkswagen. Scioli le habría recomendado “victimizarse” , lo que al ex gobernador le funcionó de perlas siendo vice de Néstor, y recibiendo retos permanentes de la entonces senadora CFK. Un caso totalmente diferente para repetir la fórmula siendo supuestamente, Alberto el que tiene la lapicera a mano. A Scioli le sirvió para crecer en las encuestas. A  Alberto, lo que intenta , lo lleva a desaparecer como figura presidencial.Los Illuminati, brillas por su ausencia. Esa función amaga con cumplirla un posible re lanzamiento de Liga de gobernadores.

La gestualidad política se mide minuto a minuto. Desde la Rosada, los fieles al primer mandatario creen que si Ella afloja los mensajes directos y venenosos se podría conformar una mesa política diversa que los represente a lso dos y medie políticas públicas que están en tensión permanente como reactualización de tarifas o la política petrolera. La semana que viene, los problemas podrían agudizarse ante piquetes y audiencias de aumentos de tarifas, Que coincidan no es casualidad.

Horacio Caride

 