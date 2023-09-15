El dueño del departamento de Palermo del arsenal dice que está todo en regla

Se trata del titular de SACOA. Desmiente que las granadas de procedencia Montonera hayan estado activadas.

Finalmente, todo se habría tratado de un excéntrico millonario coleccionista de armas. Es Sebastián Mochovsky quien aseguró que tiene todos los papeles en regla para la tenencia de armas y las obtuvo a través de otro coleccionista que se las habría regalado. Desmintió , en los noticieros, que el incendio en el edificio de Palermo se haya provocado por el arsenal guardado en el departamento,

El vocero de la policía porteña dijo que las granadas estaban activadas y advirtió sobre la presencia en el lugar de silenciadores. Sobre este último punto, el empresario señaló que “los silenciadores nunca los usó sino que quedaron en una caja cerrada”.

El sub comisario Matías García de la ciudad, alió al cruce recalcando que “las granadas no son legítimas para tenencia”. Sostuvo la fuente policial que seguirán las pericias. La noticia circuló con potencia en los medios , tras las discusiones de campaña sobre los 70 y la vinolencia política.

 