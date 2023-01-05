El economista de C5N ahora espera que le carguen nafta

Juan Enrique , el extravagante economista k que cree que el peso le está ganando al dolar, recordó el episodio que vivión cuando en una estación de servicio de YPF se negaron a darle conbusbible , considerandoló persona no grata. “Espero qeu la compañía que ahora se suma a la Scaloneta y la copa de Messi , no me vuelva a discriminar “, dijo.