El efecto “Messi” sobre los competidores del streaming

Nicolas Occhiato decidió poner la entrevista de Migue Granados en vivo en su canal.

La entrevista de MIgue Granados con Messi en Miami tuvo un efecto inesperado. Nicolas Occhiato, principal “competidor” de Granados en el mundo del streaming, decidió poner la entrevista en vivo en su canal, para sorpresa de todos sus compañeros. Un recurso inteligente para atraer al público.

Granados luego le agradeció el gesto y reflexionó sobre la competencia en el mundo del streaming.

La entrevista con Messi dejó pasajes imperdibles. El capitán de la Selección habló del mal momento que vivió en París luego del Mundial y habló mucho de sus familia.