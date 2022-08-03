El enojo de Massa, el olvido de Alberto, y el consuelo a Batakis: las perlitas de la jura

Hubo show en el Museo del Bicentenario mientras el país se cae a pedazos.

Alberto Fernández tenía que decir apenas unas palabras pero se olvidó del mensaje para Silvina Batakis, Julián Dominguez y Daniel Scioli, dos de los heridos por el último cimbronazo en el Gobierno. Luego de la jura, el Presidente pidió de vuelta la palabra y agradeció el compromiso politico de ambos. La transmisión mostró a Batakis, que era consolada por Gustavo Valdes.

Luego de la jura hubo festejos en las filas del Frente Renovador, casi como si fuera un traspaso de mando. Algunos militantes y funcionarios que vienen trabajando con Massa hace mucho tiempo se animaron a cantar “borombón, borombón, somos el Frente Renovador”. La “barra” de Massa era liderada por su esposa, Malena Galmarini. Sin embargo, a Massa no le gustó nada la situación y fue captando haciendo señas.