El enviado de Biden pidió ropa prestada

El senador Chris Dodd, enviado especial del presidente Joe Biden a la cumbre de la Celac en Buenos Aires, tuvo que pedir ropa prestada para asistir a las reuniones oficiales. El embajador Mar Stanley aportó algunas prendas y también empleados de la embajada.

Dodd tuvo la mala suerte que la aerolínea en la que viajaba le perdió la valija en una escala en Lima (Perú), según reveló el periodista Jaime Rosemberg en su columna de los lunes.

Dodd se lo tomó con humor y hasta se lo contó al presidente Alberto Fernández cuando estuvieron a solas.