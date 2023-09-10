El escrache a Lotocki

¿Los escraches son admisibles? ¿Hay escraches simpáticos y otros repudiables? Una metodología que nació al fragor de la reivindicación de justicia por los crímenes de lesa humanidad afloran como fuera de contexto en un estado de derecho de 40 años de democracia.

Indudablemente indigna el caso de Silvina Luna y la falta de empatía del acusado sobre la investigación de malas praxis estéticas. Un conjunto de ciudadanos, algunos artistas, fueron a escrachar la casa familiar de Lotocki. Su abogada, Ileana Lombardo, se quejó y dijo no existen “escraches” pacíficos.

 

 