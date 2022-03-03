El ex vocero de Alberto escribe un libro que enciende las alarmas del cristinismo

Contará su año y medio de gestión en el riñón del Gobierno.

Su salida del Gobierno fue de las más ruidosas. Cristina Kirchner y La Cámpora lo venían acorralando hace tiempo. Cristina Kirchner lo acusó de haber realizado operaciones en su contra “de manera constante”, y le adjudicó, como una de ellas, el pedido de renuncia del ministro de Economía, Martín Guzmán. En septiembre del año pasado, Alberto Fernández cedió a esas presiones y le pidió la renuncia. Se trata de Juan Pablo Biondi, el ex vocero presidencial.

Luego de un período en las sombras, Biondi volvió hace tiempo al ruedo. Desde su oficina en el Microcentro habla con casi todos los ministros y funcionarios cercanos al Presidente. También tienen contacto estrechos con diputados y senadores.

Su tiempo como vocero fue intenso, plagado de anécdotas del poder. Por eso la noticia de que está escribiendo un libro conmovió a un sector del Gobierno.

La noticia fue confirmada por Pablo De León en su columna de Clarín.

Según pudo saber este sitio, es un libro que llevará sus meses de redacción.

 