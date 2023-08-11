El fallo del caso Maldonado sorprendió a 48 horas de las PASO

Un juez sobreseyó a cuatro gendarmes, en una causa que no tenía movimientos hace tiempo.

Los jueces no suelen fallar en los días previos a una elección, muchos menos en causas federales con ribetes políticos. Sin embargo, el juez federal de Rawson Guillermo Lleral sobreseyó este viernes a los gendarmes que estaba siendo investigados por el caso de Santiago Maldonado. La noticia sorprendió en ámbitos políticos porque la causa no tenía novedades hace tiempo y claramente termina beneficiando a Patricia Bullrich, que se jugó su cargo en ese momento y siempre defendió el accionar de la Gendarmería.

Lleral sobreseyó a los cuatro gendarmes involucrados en la investigación por la desaparición y la muerte de Maldonado, ocurrida el 1 de agosto de 2017 en Cushamen, Chubut, durante el desalojo de un corte de la ruta 40 por la comunidad mapuche de la zona.

El juez firmó el sobreseimiento total y definitivo de Emmanuel Echazú, oficial de la Gendarmería Nacional, en relación con el delito de desaparición forzada de persona. Ttambién liberó de culpa y cargo a los agentes Juan Pablo María Escola, Víctor Vaquila Ocampo y Marcelo Iván Ferreyra, todos de Gendarmería, en relación a varios delitos, incluyendo daño, abuso de autoridad y omisión de los deberes de funcionario público.