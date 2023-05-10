El “Fanta gate” explotó en las redes: la excusa del falso vivo y la foto de un larretista

El Pelado Trebucq decidió hacer una encuesta callejera y generó una ola de comentarios en las redes.

El Pelado Trebucq decidió hacer una encuesta callejera y generó una ola de comentarios en las redes. Algún militante pícaro repartió botellas de Fanta e indujo la respuesta de varios. El conductor del programa se excusó que estaba en vivo, pero la nota había sido grabada un rato antes.

“Soy el primero en darme cuenta de que los de las gaseosas votaban al mismo. Lo digo en el momento. Y refuerzo dos veces en el piso”, tuiteó el Pelado ante la repercusión negativa.

Efectivamente, Trebucq avisó al aire de lo que había pasado, pero igual sirvió de comidilla para las redes. Lo más llamativo es que los políticos no se quisieron quedar afuera.

Lopez Murphy tuiteó una foto tomando una cerveza con el mensaje: “Colosalmente artificial la bebida Fanta. Los porteños preferimos la cervecita”.

“No tomo Fanta . No me gusta lo artificial. Prefiero sabores auténticos”, chicaneó Hernán Lombardi.

En medio de tanto fervor en las redes, Eduardo Macchiavelli, un hombre muy cercano a Larreta, se sacó una foto con la gaseosa para tratar de bajarle el tono a la polémica.