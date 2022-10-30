El FdT y Juntos atraviesan una tormenta que no se sabe en qué va a derivar

El espacio peronista gobernante al borde de la fractura con el kirchnerismo. En tanto, los radicales amenazan con romper si Macri es la opción. El peligro de quedar divididos en 4. La elección de Brasil también separa.

Del bipartidismo a dos coaliciones en tensión permanente. El sistema político nacional sufre una verdadera crisis de identidad. Los armados de la Grieta sirven para arañar el triunfo en elecciones pero no garantizan la gobernabilidad.

El cierre del año encuentra al FdT y Juntos en una verdadera convulsión de pases de facturas permanentes. Por momentos es difuso quien es opositor y quien defiende a un gobierno.

¿Cómo llegamos a esto a casi 40 años de democracia?  Sin duda, ha sido un camino largo de desprestigio de los partidos políticos que hicieron eclosión en la crisis del 2001 y que luego fueron sumando parches conceptuales con armados de segmentos de la política que cuando se miran para adentro reconocen pocos puntos en común. como aquellos versos borgeanos, ” no los une el amor sino el espanto”.

¿ Qué tiene en común , actualmente, un radical con el macrismo o un peronista tradicional con el kirchnerismo?  Ambas alianzas , forzadas por las circunstancias del odio, han fracasado en las últimas pruebas a las que fueron sometidas.

Ayer, en Costa Salguero hubo una muestra de la creciente tensión política , en este caso dentro de la interna de Juntos. Los radicales , a la cabeza con Gerardo Morales, brindaron un contundente apoyo a Martín Lousteau, para Jefe de gobierno porteño, justo cuando Macri apadrina a su primo Jorge.

A la vez, la UCR viene mostrando diversas incomodidades con sus socios en los planteos económicos , de derechos sociales y hasta de encuadres geopolíticos. Hay que preguntarse sino cuántos quieren que gane Lula antes que el derechista Bolsonaro en el balotaje del domingo.

Para evitar que se rompa con o sin PASO, parece indispensable la conformación de formulas mixtas que expresen la competencia de las dos alas que hoy parece irreconciliables.

Si se quitase de la escena masivamente a la figura de Cristina, muchos correligionarios estarían mas cerca de algunas posturas políticas de sectores K , sobre todo en materia de derechos humanos.

Larreta decidió acompañar el acto radical como muestra de prenda de unidad y que él puede ser el mejor interprete de una futuro gobierno de unidad nacional. Falta definir con quienes.

La pregunta de Para qué , el titulo del ultimo libro de Mauricio, es mas allá del marketing , una pregunta necesaria antes de ganar una elección que parece , a priori , servida en bandeja por los estropicios del actual gobierno.

Por su lado,  el gobierno navega ante olas gigantes de incertidumbre. Alberto está sintiendo el rigor de síndrome del pato rengo, e insiste con una reelección imposible de concretar ni en los sueños del mas optimista.

Surgieron defensores acérrimos de darle las chances de competir al presidente, como Aníbal Fernández. Son expresiones dirigidas a la interna del peronismo del interior que ya no bancan la influencia de Cristina. Usan entonces al primer mandatario como un puchimbol de prueba.

Si La Cámpora concreta su plan de resistencia solitaria en al provincia , es probable que empuje una recomposición del mapa político. La división en 4 partes es casi un blanqueamiento de situación ante un electorado sonámbulo en la neblina.

Horacio Caride

 

 