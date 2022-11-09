El fenómeno Hasbulla: ¿qué gusto tiene?

El influencer ruso vino de paseo y colmó el Gran Rex con una propuesta indecifrable. ¿Otra experiencia?

No es un plato de comida exótico. Tampoco una religión sectaria. Se trata de un extraño personaje que tiene miles de seguidores en las redes y llegó a la Argentina para hacer un show presencial en el Gran Rex. Sus seguidores asistieron deseosos de consumir un producto inclasificable. En las filas, reconocían haber pagado hasta 12 mil pesos para ver de cerca a esta pequeña criatura que padece una enfermedad que le paralizó su crecimiento físico y lo hace hablar como una de las divertidas ardillitas.

Coleccionista de autos, fanático de la lucha, su expertise es subir videos divertidos, o supuestamente divertidos. Antes del show, Jorge Rial lo entrevistó en C5N. La entrevista fue de menor a mayor. Primero solo exhibió una mirada penetrante y algunos monosílabos en ruso. Después se relajó, agradecido por probar el dulce de leche argentino.

Dice ser feliz y se siente una persona normal. Povocativo, afirmó que no conoce a Messi. Pícaro, advierte que un poquito si lo conoce. En el teatro, hizo los mismos actos demagógicos que otros consagrados artistas en shows musicales. Se calzó la camiseta de la Selección nacional arengando a los fanáticos. Pretende dedicarse de lleno a la religión islámica, la misma que le impide estar sacarse fotos con mujeres.

 

 

“Quiero vivir una experiencia” es el slogan de vida pos pandemia. Quienes consumen Hasbulla se dejan llevar por la capacidad de la sorpresa. Vendió entradas sin explicar lo que iba a hacer y lo peor terminó el acto sin que se entendiera el mensaje.

Hasbulla estará un tiempo más paseando por el país. Entre un Coldplay y otro siempre puede haber un Hasbulla. Este fenómeno extraño regresará a entrar a su vida, la caja de las redes sociales.

 

 