El fiscal Stornelli utilizó un fallo de una jueza ultra K para pedir el archivo de la causa de los chats

Se trata de Ana María Figueroa, cercana a Carlos Zannini.

La decisión del juez Sergio Ramos de archivar una denuncia por la filtración de chats entre el ministro de Seguridad Marcelo D’Alessandro y un secretario de la Corte Suprema. Ese fallo se basó en un dictamen del fiscal Carlos Stornelli, quien selló el avance de la causa.

El dato colorido, destacado por Carlos Pagni en su columna, es que Stornelli citó el voto de Ana María Figueroa en la discusión por la reapertura de la causa por el pacto con Irán, iniciada por Alberto Nisman.

En ese caso, la jueza ultra K, que este año presidirá la Casación, sostuvo que el caso no podía reabrirse a partir de una prueba inválida: el registro ilegal de una conversación telefónica entre Héctor Timerman y el entonces presidente de la AMIA, Guillermo Borger.

Ahora, el juez Ramos  expresó que el hackeo del celular del ministro porteño se trata de “una conducta presuntamente ilícita, lo que iría directamente en detrimento de las más básicas garantías constitucionales de nuestro país, como lo vengo sosteniendo”. Y agregó: “En el que se aspira a vivir en un marco democrático, donde el ser humano se pueda desarrollar con plenitud, sin temor a que alguien o el propio Estado, se entrometa en su vida privada de forma ilegal”, sentenció Ramos.

Cerca de Larreta analizan con detalle del fallo para imaginar cómo puede avanzar el escándalo. “En la Justicia no va a pasar nada porque es todo ilegal”, advirtió por estas horas un ministro porteño.