¿El funcionario desplazado de la SSS quedó afuera por Barrionuevo?

El Presidente habría explotado porque los empleados del sindicato de Barrionuevo se movilizaron al Congreso.

La crónicas de este jueves destacan el desplazamiento de Enrique Chiantore, hasta hoy titular de la Superintendencia de Servicios Salud (SSS), un organismo con un enorme eso en el área de Salud. La primer novedad es que el funcionario fue echado por un mensaje de WhatsApp. Ni siquiera lo llamaron para avisarle.

El mensaje se lo mandó Mario Lugones, asesor del jefe de Gabinete, Nicolás Posse, y una suerte de Ministerio de Salud en las sombras. Además, Lugones es el padre de Rodrigo, socio de Santiago Caputo, el influyente asesor sin cargo.

Pero hay más: Chiantore fue reemplazado por por Gabriel Oriolo, ex director de Procesos y Sistemas del Grupo OSDE.

¿Por qué Chiantore duró apenas 45 dīas en el cargo? ¿Hubo algún caso de corrupción? Todo indica que no. El motivo sería el paro y la movilización de la CGT. Cuentan que Javier Milei explotó al enterarse que los empleados de la obra social del sindicato de Luis Barrionuevo se habrían movilizado al Congreso.

Barrionuevo fue aliado temporalmente de Milei, luego rompió antes de las generales, pero tiene nexos importantes con Lugones, asesor estrella de Posse, en el Sanatorio Güemes. Sin embargo, la semana pasada dijo que Milei “puso en pie de lucha” a los sindicatos porque “ha faltado a la verdad”, lo acusó de ser “muy inocente” y estar “totalmente equivocado”. 