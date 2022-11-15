El ganchero hit de Peretta

Marcelo es Peretta. El slogan: “Marcelo sabe a donde va”. Con los sonidos de la canción de Abel Pintos adaptada a la campaña que el líder farmaceútico comenzó a caminar. Representando la línea dura de Patricia Bullrich en la ciudad, Peretta se acerca a los vecinos.

Peretta, con su guardapolvo blanco, promete “curar” a la ciudad y apunta a Larreta: “Hay que gastar menos en publicidad y apoyar a los trabajadores de la salud”.

 