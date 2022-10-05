El Gato despidió al Gaucho saltando la grieta

El Gato Silvestre no olvidó sus años junto al Gaucho Mascetti en los gloriosos 90 para Telenoche. Se acercó a los pagos de San Pedro. Su presencia junto con la del periodista del 9 y Página 12, Raúl Kollmann, fueron las del otro lado de la Grieta.

Mascetti siempre fue muy amable y correcto con sus colegas y no mezcló los temas políticos con los personales. Mónica despidió a su ser amado recibiendo el calor y cariño de muchos movileros emplazados a la cobertura.