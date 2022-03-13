El general de Cristina apoyó a Putin

Cesar Milani realizó polémicas declaraciones sobre la guerra.

El ex titular del ejército, Cesar Milani, se manifestó a favor de Rusia en la guerra contra Ucrania, mencionando que la OTAN seria el primer egreso en esta historia.

En declaraciones radiales, Milani señaló que “muchos lo demonizan, lo comparan con Stalin, con Hitler. Les recuerdo que las mayores concentraciones de gente adicta al neonazismo están en Ucrania, no en Rusia, y justamente eso es lo que está tratando de hacer también Putin, sacar a esa gente”, agregó.

El general preferido de Cristina responsabilizó a la Organización del Tratado del Atlántico Norte por expandirse después de la caída de la Unión Soviética, “pese a que había un compromiso de no hacerlo”.

 