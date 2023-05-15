El gobernador de Neuquén le prestó el avión oficial a Boudou aunque no estaba grave

El ex vice fue trasladado el sábado y quedó internado en el Hospital Italiano.

El ex vicepresidente Amado Boudou fue trasladado el sábado al mediodía en un vuelo sanitario desde Neuquén a la ciudad de Buenos Aires, y quedó internado en el Hospital Italiano, luego de la descompensación que sufrió el viernes. Lo que no había trascendido hasta ahora es que Boudou fue trasladado en un avión oficial de Neuquén, matrícula LV-AXO, aunque su cuadro no revestía gravedad, según los dichos de los médicos que lo atendieron.

Boudou se descompensó cuando estaba participando de un seminario político en el Aula Magna de la Universidad Nacional del Comahue y pasó una noche en el Hospital Castro Rendón.

Pero su situación no revestía gravedad. De hecho, el director de ese hospital, Adrián Lammel, declaró que el estado de salud era “bueno”. “Posiblemente ya hubiese recuperado el alta si el paciente tenía residencia en la zona“, dijo.

Incluso allegados a Boudou señalaron el mismo sábado que su estado de salud no era grave. Igualmente, el gobernador Omar Gutierrez prestó el avión para el traslado.

El periodista Rigo Castaño detalló que el avión sanitario neuquino aterrizó en el aeropuerto de San Fernando a las 15:10 y la ambulancia llegó al Italiano a las 15:50 del sábado.