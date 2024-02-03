El gobernador de Santa Cruz tiene dos diputados: uno votó en contra y otro a favor de la Ley ómnibus

José Luis Garrido votó diferente de su colega Sergio Acevedo, el ex gobernador.

Un huevo en cada canasta podría ser el título de una crónica más osada. El gobernador de Santa Cruz, Claudio Vidal, el hombre que desplazó a los Kirchner generó una situación inédita con la ley ómnibus: uno de sus diputados votó a favor y el otro en contra. Pragmatismo puro.

El que votó a favor es José Luis Garrido, pese a que sus intervenciones siempre habían sido críticas. De hecho, en su discurso en la sesión solicitó que el Gobierno nacional deje de considerar a Santa Cruz como un bastión kirchnerista. “No corresponde pero sí es una discusión que hay que dar sobre todo con los gobernadores porque a partir de ahí, en forma de coparticipación impacta en los municipios y de los municipios directamente a los vecinos”, fue uno de sus reclamos.

Al final se plegó a los bloques dialoguistas.

En cambio, el ex gobernador Sergio Acevedo, también cercano al gobernador Vidal, se sumó a la izquierda y a Unión por la Patria.