El gobierno argentino juega al fleje en las relaciones internacionales

La gira en Rusia y China deja resquemores con los Estados Unidos. El jarrón chino de Ishii y la sobre actuación de Alberto.

Esto es como que uno saque el carnet del River y después cante con la Barra de Boca. Es cierto que la relaciones internacionales de este mundo complejo y multipolar pueden y deben tener matices y equilibrios muy cuidados. No sería lo más recomendable de la forma que lo hace el gobierno argentino.

El preacuerdo con el FMI le costó al oficialismo una fuerte crisis interna. La figura de Máximo corrida de la jefatura del bloque en Diputados es impactante por su efecto hacia adelante y en lo inmediato complica los consensos para refrendar el pacto alcanzado con los acreedores internacionales.

Alberto tenía de antemano planificada la gira por Rusia y China. Pudo haber tenido excusas para aplazarla en una mejor oportunidad, sobre todo con la crisis planteada por el gobierno de Putin en Ucrania, pero no lo hizo.

Los dichos del presidente han sido desafiantes. Llegó a decir que Argentina se transforma en la puerta para Rusia en América Latina. Fue por más y agregó que debemos dejar de depender del FMI y los Estados Unidos.

El encargado de relaciones internacionales de Larreta, Fernando Straface, remarcó las contradicciones de estos gestos con respecto a los que semanas atrás el mismo gobierno tuvo en la cumbre de cancilleres den Whashigton, intercambiando coincidencias en miradas de la región.

Hay razones estratégicas de la gira. La principal es el empuje a la construcción de Centrales Nucleares en nuestro país financiadas por la dos potencias antagónicas a los EEUU.

Cristina sigue en silencio. De todo lo que viene haciendo Alberto, la relación bilateral con los rusos y chinos tiene el aval categórico de la vicepresidente. Además de simpatías ideológicas, prima el agradecimiento a estas dos naciones por el aporte de vacunas cuando otras del lineamiento occidental escaseaban.

Como suele ocurrir este tipo de giras conllevan promesas de inversiones que luego hay que ver si se cristalizan. En los gestos internacionales del tablero geopolítico, marca un antes y un después de difícil retorno. 

Cuando regrese la comitiva con Mario Ishii, entre otros insólitos viajeros, salpicará en sus caras la dura realidad de la semana marcada por la tragedia de la cocaína envenenada. Ambulancieros que siempre llegan tarde a explicar lo que todos ya sospechaban.

 

Horacio Caride

 