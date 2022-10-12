El gobierno bonaerense evalúa el daño político y pone a Berni en observación

Esperan que la justicia dictamine rápido lo que ocurrió en la fatídica noche que debió suspenderse el partido Gimnasia -Boca.

Hoy Gimnasia vuelve a jugar en su cancha , la misma del desastroso operativo de la policía de la provincia que dejó un muerto y varios heridos. Dejó también en una intensa observación al Ministro Sergio Berni, quien quedó debilitado en el frente interno.

En el entorno del gobernador Áxel Kicillof, desconfían que los incidentes se haya producido por solo una mala praxis en el diseño del operativo de la previa del partido de fútbol.

Prima la sensación que el antecedente del corrimiento al Jefe de al Departamental de La Plata pudo haber sido el detonante de una acción realizada ex profeso para generar una advertencia al mando político.

Sin embargo, prefieren esperar el pronunciamiento de la justicia en un tiempo prudente. ¿Quién dio la orden de lanzar gases lacrimógenos ? ¿  Por qué se cerró el portón de entrada generando el embudo y los empujones y no se detuvo antes a los hinchas?

Otro interrogante clave es entender la razón por la cual se dispuso menos de la mitad de policías en los alrededores de la cancha , que en paridos mucho menos importantes y riesgosos.

Hay molestias con como manejo las primeras declaraciones Berni , no tanto en poner las manos en el fuego por sus subordinados sino en haber arriesgado deslindar la muerte del hincha por un episodio cardiaco a la situación de desborde en las afueras del estadio.

No es la primera vez que el impetuoso encargado de la seguridad bonaerense se manda con declaraciones incomodas para la administración central de la provincia.

Daría la sensación que a Berni lo sostiene la emergencia de no ser fácilmente reemplazable y que mientras se encuentra esa figura , el sensible ministerio no puede quedar a al deriva.

Una verdadera asignatura de los 40 años de democracia el no contar con variantes profesionales desde la política de seguridad par domar a la llamada Maldita Policía.

El gobernador quiso informarse personalmente del avance de la causa y sus colaboradores accedieron a los audios de la frecuencia policial cuando comenzaron los incidentes a través de la investigación que hace en paralelo la Unidad de Asunto internos de la policía.

Del barrido de una hora y media, clave de la escucha,  no se advierte una intencionalidad de generar caos  o el armado de una zona liberada.

La causa judicial está en manos de la  Unidad Funcional de Instrucción (UFIN° 2 de La Plata, en manos del fiscal penal Martín Almirón quien avanzó con la primeras indagatorias.

En tanto, fueron separados de sus cargos: los jefes policiales a cargo del operativo, Juan Gorbarán y Alejandro Morinigo, y el oficial principal Fernando Falcón.

Desde la gobernación observan preocupados la expansión de daño que pueden ocasionar este tipo de episodios de espectáculo masivos, un efecto catártico de la profunda sensibilidad social del momento. A la vez, sienten que una figura como el abogado Cúneo Libarona (ingresó a la causa por la relación de la dirigencia del lobo con el presiente de Racing, Victor Blanco) , le ponga un ingrediente de mayor mediatización al caso.

Con el avance de la causa judicial , Kicillof tomará más definiciones políticas . Su futuro de reelegir depende del recupero de la economia pero también de la firmeza sobre del control policial. Siempre vuelve al recuerdo de aquella revuelta policial del 2020, cuando hacia poco se había bajado del Clío.