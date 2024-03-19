El gobierno confirmó la circulación de billetes de $10 mil y 20 mil recién para junio

Hubo chicanas en redes. Santilli propone que lleven las caras de Massa y Cristina.

El Banco Central imprimirá los nuevos billetes de $10 mil y 20 mil recién en el mes de junio. Ante la todavía alta tasa de inflación, le medida parece llegar un poco retrasada. En tanto, sectores políticos opinaron en las redes sociales.

Diego Santilli, del Pro y muy entusiasta de los libertarios, lanzó con ironía que los nuevos billetes lleven las caras de Cristina y Massa como “responsables de la inflación”.

Malena Galmarini le contestó: “Alguna vez fuiste peronista”.

En tanto, se anunció sorpresivamente que a través del consejo del FMI se cambiará la forma de medir la inflación.Sectores opositores comenzaron rumorear ciertos dibujos de Lavagna. Y en C5N se mofaron del ministro Toto Caputo como si fuera el “nuevo Moreno”. Al ex secretario, ahora panelista de ese canal, no le gustó nada la humorada.

Hoy se mide una canasta básica pero actualmente la tendencia de consumo ha cambiado.