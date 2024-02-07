El gobierno de Milei escracha a los legisladores que votaron en contra de sus reformas

Entre la lista que publicaron en la cuenta del gobierno figura Carolina Píparo.

Mientras inició su segunda gira presidencial por Israel y Roma, la rabia presidencial acortó con fuego la distancia. Rabioso por el resultado de la vuelta a Comisión de su mega proyecto, Milei ordenó publicar una lista de “traidores “a la patria.

El oficialismo volvió a priorizar el todo o nada. Su jefe de bloque, Oscar Zago, ejecutó la orden presidencial de plantear la moción para volver la ley Ómnibus a Comisión, demostrando el nuevo espacio un gran desconocimiento legislativo de articulación política. El propio Zago hizo un papelón, entrevistado por Eduardo Feinmann, al decir que creyó que la sanción general no se perdía ante esa movida.

Entre los “traidores” a la patria que publicó el gobierno además de nombres previsibles, aparecen la legisladora de LLA, Carolina Píparo, quien salió a justificar su voto en contra y afirmó que solo lo hizo con un inciso de las facultades especiales.

La legisladora, representante de la provincia de Buenos Aires, ya había anticipado que “no es fanática de nadie”. La relación política con Milei quedó dañada cuando la sacaron de la lista de los posibles ministros de gabinete.

El gobierno entró en una curva peligrosa, la del choque permanente sin tener plafond ante las fuertes vicisitudes que comienzan a desgastarlo.