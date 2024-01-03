El Gobierno de Milei recibió su primera derrota en la Justicia

Dos jueces de la Cámara del Trabajo suspendieron un tramo del DNU.

La Justicia le asestó al Gobierno de Milei su primera derrota en los Tribunales. Dos jueces de la Cámara del Trabajo, elegidos durante el gobierno anterior, hicieron lugar a un pedido de la CGT y suspendieron los efectos del DNU, solo en el tramo laboral.

El Gobierno reaccionó con el manual: avisó que apelará pero tiene pocas chances de suspender el fallo de la Cámara en lo inmediato porque se trata de una medida cautelar. La estrategia jurídica oficial, a cargo de la Procuración del Tesoro, sigue siendo la misma: llevarse el tema al fuero Contencioso Administrativo Federal, donde parecería estar más cómodo. 

El fallo de la Cámara Laboral incluyó citas a Juan Bautista Alberdi, el jurista admirado por Javier Milei. En algunos despachos fue tomado como un doble mensaje.

En el Gobierno tienen algunos elementos de donde agarrase para dar la pelea: el fiscal general de la Cámara Laboral y una camarista que votó en minoría coinciden que el tema debería pasar al Contencioso Administrativo.

Fuera del plano judicial, el fallo fue utilizado por la CGT y la oposición para enrostrarle una derrota al Gobierno, aunque en despachos oficiales ya sabían que se podían venir cuestionamientos parciales al DNU.