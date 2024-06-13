El Gobierno dejo atrás la crisis con la Ley Bases, la baja del blue, y la inflación

Hubo una seguidilla de buenas noticias. El pase de facturas entre Cristina y Alberto.

Luego de dos semanas turbulentas desde el punto de vista político, por la crisis generada en torno al Ministerio de Capital Humano y la salida del jefe de Gabinete Nicolás Posse, el Gobierno logró dos días de buenas noticias, tras la aprobación de la Ley Bases, el rebote en los mercados y el anuncio de la inflación.

La aprobación de la Ley Bases en general y del paquete fiscal generó un impacto positivo en los mercados. El dólar “blue” bajó 40 pesos, luego de haber tocado un piso de $1.220. La brecha cambiaria quedó debajo del 40%.

Por la tarde, se conoció otro dato positivo: la inflación de mayo fue de 4,2%, marcando el quinto mes consecutivo de desaceleración. De esta manera, continuó la tendencia descendente luego del 25,5% en diciembre, 20,6% en enero, 13,2% en febrero, 11% en marzo y 8,8% en abril.

El clima favorable contrastó con el pase de facturas dentro del peronismo. La expresidenta Cristina Kirchner publicó un mensaje contra dos senadores que votaron a favor del Gobierno: el entrerriano Edgardo Kueider y el correntino Carlos “Camau” Espínola. Ese mensaje fue respondido por el ex presidente, que intentó despegarse de los “traidores”.