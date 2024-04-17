El Gobierno desplegó un operativo especial de seguridad por el viaje de Milei a Bariloche

Este miércoles mandaron un helicóptero oficial a esa ciudad. Se utilizaría si hay cortes.

Algo cambió el último fin de semana en la seguridad presidencial. Tras la vuelta de Milei desde Estados Unidos, se anunció que dejará de volar en vuelos comerciales. No es el único cambio. El viernes, el Presidente tiene que ir a Bariloche para asistir a una cumbre de empresarios que se realiza todos los años en el Llao Llao. Ante la posibilidad de que haya cortes, el Gobierno desplegó un operativo especial.

La primera acción fue mandar a uno de los helicópteros oficiales, el ARG 12. La aeronave partió este miércoles rumbo a Bariloche con ocho tripulantes a un costo aproximado de 60 mil dólares. Hubo que hacer varias paradas para llegar al destino.

El helicóptero solo se utilizará para trasladar al Presidente del aeropuerto al hotel. Es un viaje de apenas 10 minutos. No está claro todavía si ATE concretará el corte que anunció. La protesta podría ser en el camino del aeropuerto hasta el centro de la ciudad, donde no hay otra opción, o en la rotonda de Bariloche. Por las dudas, se mandó el helicóptero. Hasta la semana pasada, esa medida no se hubiera tomado. Es más, Milei nunca usó los helicópteros oficiales.