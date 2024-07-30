El Gobierno se adjudicó el procesamiento de Belliboni y festejó el fallo judicial

“En la argentina del presidente Milei los que lucran con la comida de los pobres tienen consecuencias”, destacó el vocero presidencial. 

En su conferencia de prensa habitual, el vocero Manuel Adorni destacó el procesamiento del piquetero Eduardo Belliboni, firmado un día antes por el juez Sebastián Casanello. Lo llamativo es que se adjudicó esa “victoria”, aunque se trata de un fallo judicial.

“A partir de la evidencia presentada por Capital Humano la Justicia procesó a Eduardo Belliboni”, lanzó Adorni a modo de título. En realidad es que la causa comenzó por los llamados al 134 que fueron recibidos en el Ministerio de Seguridad. Luego Capital Humano se presentó como querellante y aportó pruebas. Pero los datos claves surgieron de las denuncias telefónicas y de los allanamientos.

El juez Casanello procesó este lunes al titular del Polo Obrero por administración fraudulenta a raíz del dinero entregado por el Estado a través del programa Potenciar Trabajo. Esos fondos fueron desviados para fines partidarios. A Belliboni le dictó además un embargo por $390 millones. “Se aprovechó la política pública para intereses partidarios”, aseguró el magistrado.

La Justicia ahora analiza el rol de Emilio Pérsico, porque desde su rol de funcionario le otorgaba los fondos al PO y a otras organizaciones. El fiscal Pollicita ya pidió su indagatoria pero debe decidir el juez.