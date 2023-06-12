El “groso” de Burlando se quiere cotizar en la bolsa provincial

El famoso abogado se ofertó a que lo sumen en Juntos para darles puntitos que les sirvan a sus candidatos a presidente.

En la noche del domingo de TN, el abogado mediático Fernando Burlando , se quizo cotizar en la bolsa de valores electorales de la provincia de Buenos Aires. “Soy un groso y puedo sumarle 12 puntos a cualquiera” , dijo muy seguro de sí y sin tapujos.

Hubo cafés con Patricia Bullrich y su candidato a gobernador Néstor Grindetti.  Reconoció que hay diálogos con dirigentes del PRO pero que todavía , apoco del cierre de los frentes electorales “se está lejos den arreglo”.

Si bien cuando apareció su sorpresiva candidatura , se lo relacionó con Milei, Burlando descartó algún tipo de sociedad con el libertario.

Se enojó, en medio de la entrevista con TN, de que se lo relacione con la búsqueda de efectismo de hacer crecer su imagen. en base a los caos que elige para ejercer su profesión,

 