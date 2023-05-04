El guiño del carnicero a Milei : Juntos serían dinamita

La pareja explosiva de esta campaña se insinuó. Los une la necesidad . Son declarantes explosivos y coinciden en odiar a los periodistas. . Qué dijo Milei.

Lo que faltaba. La cultura del agarre para ganar se hizo carne en una pareja electoral impensada: Samid cabeceó para invitarlo a bailar a la sorpresa de todas las encuestas. El empresario peronista , de especialidad carnicero, imagina que su pre candidatura en La Matanza se puede ver fortalecida con esa eventual unión.

“Sería candidato de Milei en La Matanza, no lo vi gobernar todavía y no quiero saber nada de los que han gobernado”, hizo declaraciones el matarife. Hace  cuatro años, Samid fue condenado por el TOPE N° 1 a una pena de cuatro años de prisión en el marco de una asociación ilícita, montada para evadir el Impuesto al Valor Agregado (IVA) en su cadena de frigoríficos.

A todo esto, Milei rechazó un acuerdo con Samid en La Matanza, lo trató de “nefasto” y advirtió que no mancharía la memoria de su “amigo” y “maestro”, Mauro Viale.

Samid no se da por aludido y hace autobombo mostrando dudosas encuestas en Twitter. Alberto Samid propuso dividir en cuatro al municipio para mejorar la capacidad de gestión: “Yo quiero cambiar a La Matanza, la tenemos que dividir en 4 municipios. Algo parecido quiso hacer sin éxito , María E Vidal.

 