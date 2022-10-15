El hijo de Bolsonaro en Buenos Aires: grabó un video con Milei y dejó frases picantes de Alberto

Eduardo Bolsonaro caminó por el Conurbano y el centro porteño.

Eduardo Bolsonaro, uno de los cuatro hijos del presidente de Brasil, vino a Buenos Aires en ritmo de campaña. Además de grabar un video para la campaña de su padre junto a Javier Milei, estuvo en un programa de TV y dejó algunas frases picantes de los políticos argentinos.

El jueves, Bolsonaro mantuvo una cena privada en Puerto Madero con dirigentes políticos. Entre ellos, Miguel Pichetto, Ramiro Marra, Carolina Píparo, Joaquín de la Torre, Nahuel Sotelo y Dina Rezinovsky y Francisco Sánchez.

Marra, integrante del partido La Libertad Avanza, compartió una selfie junto a Eduardo en Twitter, en la que escribió: “Tiembla la izquierda”.

Y el viernes fue al programa de Jonatan Viale, donde dejó frases picantes.