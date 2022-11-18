El hijo de Massa renunció con un error de ortografía

El hijo de Sergio Massa decidió pegar la vuelta del Mundial de Qatar luego del escándalo que se armó por su trabajo para un sitio auspiciado por la AFA.

El joven  anunció que le hará juicio a los medios que lo difamaron. Su extenso comunicado tuvo un horror ortográfico: “Para dejar de perjudicar a mis compañeros, mi desicion personal es regresar. Con mis 17 años no puedo emocionalmente seguir adelante”.