El Indio Solari dice que Cristina “no se pudo defender”

El Indio Solari mando un audio a C5N para referirse a la situación judicial de Cristina Kirchner y aseguró que no al dejaron defenderse.

También aseguró de los jueces que la juzgan “de deberían cuidar su honorabilidad” en una suerte de advertencia. “La justicia ha pasado una línea muy grave”, lanzó el músico que simpatiza con el kirchnerismo y la vicepresidenta.