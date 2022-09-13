El informe de Pagni que más se comenta de los dos lados de la grieta

Reconoció que el salario real con Macri estuvo en uno de los peores momentos.

Si hay una editorial en la Argentina que el círculo rojo sigue con interés es el Carlos Pagni cada lunes en LN+. Y el de ayer consiguió que sea motivo de conversación a lo largo de este martes de los dos lados de la grieta.

El tema, la evolución del poder adquisitivo en cada gobierno con base a los datos de la consultora Fernando Marull & Asociados, que tomó en cuenta la evolución de los salarios privados formales.

“Siempre decimos -arrancó Pagni- que si hay un indicador que predice el éxito o fracaso político de un gobierno o un liderazgo es la evolución del salario real, lo que le gana el salario a la inflación”.

En ese sentido, el gobierno de Néstor Kirchner lo mejoró 44%, el primero de Cristina, 21% y el segundo 10%. En cambio, Macri lo empeoró 17%. Y en lo que va de su gestión, Alberto lo redujo 3%.

Tras el informe, personalidades vinculadas al kirchnerismo, como Cinthia García, Sergio Chouza y Gerardo Aboy Carlés, salieron a festejar lo dicho por Pagni ni más ni menos que en ese canal.

Hasta el diputado kirchnerista Hugo Yasky jugó a la ironía: “¿Pagni se volvió peronista? No, solo dejó las opiniones de lado y con datos concretos demostró que el gobierno de Macri fue el peor de este siglo”.

La editorial de Pagni fue más larga y Silvia Mercado prefirió destacar otro tramo: “Pagni le dio anoche a los K una lección de cómo lograr un acuerdo, ya que no tienen la experiencia de negociar”.

Como se sabe, cada uno lleva agua para su molino.