El insólito jacuzzi del ex intendente de una localidad cordobesa

La herencia recibida en este caso incluyó un jacuzzi. Natalia Contini, llegó a la municipalidad se encontró con un jacuzzi instalado en el baño de la que será su oficina. Es que su antecesor Ramón Zalazar había decidido disfrutar a full del cargo. Esto se registro en un canal de la comuna cordobesa de Anisacate. 

La ruidos transición entre la ganadora , intendenta electa de Luis Juez y el saliente de simpatías kirchneristas , incluye el tironeo por sacar una estatua de Néstor y reemplazarla por la de René Favaloro.

 

 

 